Lake Charles man shot in the face on staircase in Sabine Parish

A Lake Charles man was killed after being shot in the face at an apartment complex in Sabine Parish and the shooter fled the scene, according to Assistant Coroner Ron Rivers, Sabine Parish Coroner's Office.

The Sabine Parish Police Department responded to a fatal shooting at Apollo Apartments in Many last night, says Rivers. Lynnquithis Lee January, 23, of Lake Charles was visiting friends and sat on the staircase in the breezeway.

Rivers says the shooter approached January from behind and stood to his right shooting him multiple times in the face and body, then fled on foot. January was pronounced dead on the scene.

No motive has been determined and an autopsy has been ordered, says Rivers. Police are still searching for the shooter.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.