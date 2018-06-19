18-Wheeler involved in fiery crash, fatality reported - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Breaking

18-Wheeler involved in fiery crash, fatality reported

By Tresia Bowles, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
18-wheeler on fire after crash (Source: KPLC) 18-wheeler on fire after crash (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

One man is dead after a fiery crash in an 18-wheeler on I-10, according to Cpl. Larry Moss, Lake Charles Police Department.

LCPD was dispatched to a vehicle crash on I-10 eastbound, milepost 32 near the Opelousas Street exit at 11:56 p.m., says Moss. The 18-wheeler appeared to be on fire and flipped on its side as it blocked both eastbound lanes of the interstate.

Moss says Sgt. Landreneau determined that a fatality occurred as a result of the crash. The 18-wheeler was loaded with Polaris Razors.

After investigating, officers revealed that the 18-wheeler was traveling eastbound in the inside lane of travel when for an unknown reason, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the concrete retaining wall. The vehicle then veered into the outside guardrail, turned over, and caught fire, says Moss.

I-10 Eastbound is now open, Moss says. 

The identity of the driver is being withheld pending family notification.  

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Family Promise program for homeless families in the works for Calcasieu

    Family Promise program for homeless families in the works for Calcasieu

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-06-20 00:54:40 GMT
    temporary housing for homeless familytemporary housing for homeless family

    About 2000 school age children in Calcasieu Parish are members of families that are homeless. But there's a move to help those who want to lift their families out of homelessness. Whether it’s a house fire, or a lost job -- sometimes people are suddenly homeless. When it's families with young children it's especially heart breaking. As a school teacher Pastor Vince Endris, of First Christian Church, sees it firsthand. "Her mom was not able to pay the rent so ...

    More >>

    About 2000 school age children in Calcasieu Parish are members of families that are homeless. But there's a move to help those who want to lift their families out of homelessness. Whether it’s a house fire, or a lost job -- sometimes people are suddenly homeless. When it's families with young children it's especially heart breaking. As a school teacher Pastor Vince Endris, of First Christian Church, sees it firsthand. "Her mom was not able to pay the rent so ...

    More >>

  • CPSO: Missing Lake Charles man found

    CPSO: Missing Lake Charles man found

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 8:33 PM EDT2018-06-20 00:33:08 GMT

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 47 year old Lake Charles man reported missing since the end of May.  Joel J. Whitten was last seen at his home on Canvasback Street in Lake Charles.  He is described as a white male, 5’11”, 230 pounds, with shoulder length straight brown hair.  He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a Mardi Gras design, blue jeans, a black welder’s hat, a black ring and cloth bracelet.  W...

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 47 year old Lake Charles man reported missing since the end of May.  Joel J. Whitten was last seen at his home on Canvasback Street in Lake Charles.  He is described as a white male, 5’11”, 230 pounds, with shoulder length straight brown hair.  He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a Mardi Gras design, blue jeans, a black welder’s hat, a black ring and cloth bracelet.  W...

    More >>

  • LCPD holds annual active shooter training, focuses on emergency treatment

    LCPD holds annual active shooter training, focuses on emergency treatment

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-06-20 00:06:58 GMT
    The Lake Charles Police Department holds active shooter training. (Source: Drew Marine / KPLC)The Lake Charles Police Department holds active shooter training. (Source: Drew Marine / KPLC)

    Active shooter training is something the Lake Charles Police Department goes through every year to reinforce the step by step process that goes into neutralizing an active shooting situation.  This year though, they are focusing their efforts on emergency medical treatment that comes after disarming a suspect.  "Once he arrives on the scene and that threat is neutralized, they're able to start self-aid on themselves if they're injured, aid to the suspect or aid t...

    More >>

    Active shooter training is something the Lake Charles Police Department goes through every year to reinforce the step by step process that goes into neutralizing an active shooting situation.  This year though, they are focusing their efforts on emergency medical treatment that comes after disarming a suspect.  "Once he arrives on the scene and that threat is neutralized, they're able to start self-aid on themselves if they're injured, aid to the suspect or aid t...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly