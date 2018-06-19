18-Wheeler involved in fiery crash, fatality reported

One man is dead after a fiery crash in an 18-wheeler on I-10, according to Cpl. Larry Moss, Lake Charles Police Department.

LCPD was dispatched to a vehicle crash on I-10 eastbound, milepost 32 near the Opelousas Street exit at 11:56 p.m., says Moss. The 18-wheeler appeared to be on fire and flipped on its side as it blocked both eastbound lanes of the interstate.

Moss says Sgt. Landreneau determined that a fatality occurred as a result of the crash. The 18-wheeler was loaded with Polaris Razors.

After investigating, officers revealed that the 18-wheeler was traveling eastbound in the inside lane of travel when for an unknown reason, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the concrete retaining wall. The vehicle then veered into the outside guardrail, turned over, and caught fire, says Moss.

I-10 Eastbound is now open, Moss says.

The identity of the driver is being withheld pending family notification.

