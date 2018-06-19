Horseshoe tournament to fund Africa mission trip

We’ve all played horseshoes in the backyard or on the beach, but this weekend’s tournament in Dry Creek is for a great cause.

They are holding a horseshoe tournament to raise money for the Dry Creek Baptist Church Africa Fund.

They are joining the international project called Unengaged, Unreached People Groups to reach those in less fortunate areas who may not know much about God.

The horseshoe tournament starts at this Saturday 3 p.m. at the Dry Creek Baptist Camp and is twenty dollars per person.

The first place team will receive 100 dollars, and second place will receive 40 dollars.

The Dry Creek Baptist Camp was established in 1925 with the motto, “Where Jesus is Lord.”

They strive to get people away from their busy lives and free them from the world’s distractions to be able to hear God’s voice in their peaceful wilderness.

For more information on the church visit drycreekbaptist.org and for more information on the mission in Africa, visit

http://servechristinternational.wordpress.com/

They often host fundraisers and events to help their members travel and spread the word of God.

