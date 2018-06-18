McNeese women win college rodeo national title, Sulphur native Tristan Martin wins individual national championship

McNeese cleaned up at the 70th College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming by capturing three national individual championships, one team championship and one reserve championship. Sulphur native Tristan Martin also took home the steer wrestling title representing East Mississippi CC.

The Cowgirls were able to edge out Texas Tech, 480-475 for the women's national championship thanks to the heroics from Mia Manzanares. She won the national title in both breakaway roping and goat tying as well as being named the national women’s all-around champion.

EMCC cowboy, Tristan Martin won the individual steer wrestling national championship with an aggregate score of 17.7 seconds. Martin made his second straight CNFR appearance for East Mississippi CC.

Iowa native Zach Jongbloed brought home a reserve championship to McNeese in tie-down roping. His aggregate score of 39.8 seconds was off by 1.3 seconds of a national title.

The McNeese men’s team finished fifth in the nation with a team score of 520.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.