TRAFFIC: Avoid I-10 WB near U.S. 171 exit

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

An accident involving an 18-wheeler on I-10 westbound just east of the U.S. 171 exit is causing traffic to back up, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

The inside lane is blocked.

LCPD is asking drivers to avoid the area for the next hour.

KPLC will continue to update this story as we receive more information.

