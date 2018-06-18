Calcasieu deputy fired following arrest

A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy has been fired following a domestic abuse arrest.

Louis Boling was arrested around noon by the Lake Charles Police Department, according to Kim Myers, Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso terminated Boling today.

Boling worked as a correctional officer for 12 years.

“I will not tolerate domestic physical violence committed by a deputy,” Mancuso said in a statement. “I hold all of my deputies to a higher standard.”

A mugshot was not immediately available.

