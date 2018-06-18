PHOTOS: Logging truck overturns in Vernon Parish

A logging truck has overturned on La. 111 in Vernon Parish. The accident happened just south of La. 8, according to a post on the Vernon Parish Facebook page. (Source: Facebook)

A logging truck has overturned on La. 111 in Vernon Parish.

The accident happened just south of La. 8, according to a post on the Vernon Parish Facebook page.

There are no injuries, according to the post.

