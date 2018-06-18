U.S. Coast Guard searching for man overboard in Cameron

About 2000 school age children in Calcasieu Parish are members of families that are homeless. But there's a move to help those who want to lift their families out of homelessness. Whether it’s a house fire, or a lost job -- sometimes people are suddenly homeless. When it's families with young children it's especially heart breaking. As a school teacher Pastor Vince Endris, of First Christian Church, sees it firsthand. "Her mom was not able to pay the rent so ...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 47 year old Lake Charles man reported missing since the end of May. Joel J. Whitten was last seen at his home on Canvasback Street in Lake Charles. He is described as a white male, 5’11”, 230 pounds, with shoulder length straight brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a Mardi Gras design, blue jeans, a black welder’s hat, a black ring and cloth bracelet. W...More >>
Active shooter training is something the Lake Charles Police Department goes through every year to reinforce the step by step process that goes into neutralizing an active shooting situation. This year though, they are focusing their efforts on emergency medical treatment that comes after disarming a suspect. "Once he arrives on the scene and that threat is neutralized, they're able to start self-aid on themselves if they're injured, aid to the suspect or aid t...More >>
It's been a little over a month since Mike Danahay was sworn in as the new mayor of Sulphur. Danahay said one of his biggest challenges so far is adjusting from being on the policy side of things to doing administrative work, but the help of his staff has made the transition easier. He said maintaining a good relationship with city employees will be the key to the cities success. "I think it's all about communication," Danahay said. "The more communication you have a...More >>
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury officials dug their ceremonial golden shovels into the dirt to commemorate the official groundbreaking for the new Office of Juvenile Justice Services. According to a news release the 50,000-square-foot, $20.6 million facility will be built behind the current Office of Juvenile Justice Services building at 3615 E. Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles. Once completed, the new facility will house 38 beds total in five units, an on-site medical clinic and expand...More >>
