U.S. Coast Guard searching for man overboard in Cameron

The United States Coast Guard is searching for a 55-year-old man who reportedly fell overboard approximately 100 miles south of Cameron Monday morning, according to the U.S.C.G. 8th District Public Affairs Detachment in Texas.

Around 3:00 a.m., the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received word from the captain of the fishing vessel, Captian Edwin, that a crewmember had fallen overboard off of another nearby fishing vessel, Captain Kent, according to the Associated Press.

Petty Officer Edward Wargo says the man is from Brownsville, Texas, according to the Associated Press.

The boat was anchored when the man fell, however, the man was not wearing a life jacket, making it harder to find him in the darkness, according to the Associated Press.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew, a Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew, and a Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo, a fast response cutter crew from Pascagoula, Mississippi are all involved in the search.

