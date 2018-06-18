Rite Aid in Lake Charles and Sulphur closing in July

3 Local Rite Aid stores will be closing, according to the senior manager of media relations. (Source: Riteaid.com)

The Rite Aid stores on Ryan Street, W. McNeese St. in Lake Charles and Napoleon Street in Sulphur are closing in July, according to James W. Graham, Walgreen Co. Senior Manager of Media Relations.

Walgreens recently purchased 1,932 Rite Aid stores, says Graham. The company announced in October that they will be closing some store locations to help ensure there are the right stores in the right locations to create a more focused network of stores that can deliver the greatest value for customers.

Graham says they looked at many factors, including stores within a close proximity to other Walgreen stores to determine the best footprint. Google Maps shows that on Ryan Street, there is a Walgreens two minutes down the street from the Rite Aid store that is closing.

The employees have been informed of the plans, says Graham. Walgreens expects to have positions at other locations for the majority of their store employees.

Here's information on the closing dates according to Graham:

Rite Aid at 2825 Ryan Street: Closes July 11. The store will remain open for about two weeks after the pharmacy closes to allow for the final sale of all products. Once the pharmacy is closed, patients’ prescription records will be available at the nearby Walgreens store at 2636 Ryan St.

Rite Aid at 115 W. McNeese St: Closes July 18. Like the other location, the store will remain open for about two weeks after the pharmacy closes to allow for the final sale of products. Once the pharmacy is closed, patients’ prescription records will be available at the nearby Walgreens store 4097 Ryan St.

Rite Aid at 1601 E. Napoleon St. (Sulphur): Closes July 17. Here too, the rest of the store will stay open for about two weeks after the pharmacy closes. Once the pharmacy is closed, patients’ prescription records will be available at the nearby Walgreens store 1021 Beglis Parkway.?

