Southwest Louisiana arrest report: June 17, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Jonathon Matthew Leblanc, 27, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice.

Michelle Patrice Hunt, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery. Bond: $7,000.

Derrick Chance Arnaud, 28, Iowa: Possession of drugs.

Raja Miller Smith, 29, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia.

Ross Michael Dugal, 33, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, careless operation, possession of alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle. Bond: $1,350.

Adrian Wayne Thomas, 30, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Victor Moreno-Maldonado, 27, Hosston: Federal detainer.

Jack Timothy Carpenter, 62, Monroe, GA: Out-of-state detainer.

Reginald Clay King, 29, Dequincy: Out-of-state detainer.

David William Dee Sunday, 46, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Joshua Samuel Hill, 25, Vinton: Theft, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia.

Taryn Cherise Buxton, 21, Lake Charles: Home invasion, simple battery, simple criminal damage to property. Bond: $22,500.

Robert Angello Ellzey, 38, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle.

Hai Cao Van, 21, Alexandria: Federal detainer.

John Willard Kermit Holden, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, direct contempt of court.

Ashleigh Renee Bellard, 36, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle.

Patric Waine Romero, 34, Lake Charles: Riding on bicycle, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia.

Michelle Renee Morgan, 32, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery. Bond: $1,000.

Candice Lanee Mitchell, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, possession of marijuana.

Harold Singleton, 59, Lake Charles: Filing a false affidavit to support an alleged theft of a motor vehicle.

