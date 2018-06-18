Southwest Louisiana arrest report: June 17, 2018

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office says, around five Thursday morning 32-year-old Blake A. Russell was found hanging in a mop closet at the Calcasieu Sheriff's Prison. Russell had been incarcerated since July 2017 after being charged with the 2nd degree murder in the 2009 murder of Sierra Bouzigard. Bouzigard's body was found by a bicyclist on November 23, 2009. Authorities say she died from blunt-force trauma to the head and that her body had likely not been ther...