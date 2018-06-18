Making sushi on International Sushi Day - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Making sushi on International Sushi Day

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

You’ve probably eaten sushi at some point in your life, but have you ever tried making it yourself?

Today is International Sushi Day and if you're going to try it at home there's a few things you should know first.

Sushi is a Japanese dish that is typically made with white rice, seafood and vegetables, and then rolled up into small cylindrical rolls.

There are many different recipes for sushi, and numerous ingredients that can go inside the rolls, but the main component is the vinegared rice used for it called sumeshi or shari.

Although sushi is commonly thought of as raw fish, it actually doesn’t have to contain any raw fish to be sushi.

Raw seafood slices that are served plain and often referred to as sushi are actually called sashimi, and not sushi at all.

Americans often eat a type of sushi called maki rolls, which are made of rice, seafood and vegetables wrapped in seaweed.

See below for list of restaurants that make sushi in our area.

