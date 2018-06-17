McNeese quarterback James Tabary to attend Manning Passing Academy

McNeese quarterback James Tabary has been selected to attend the 23rd annual Manning Passing Academy from June 21-24 in Thibodaux at Nicholls State University.

Tabary is one of 40 starting college quarterbacks handpicked to attend the camp to be a part of the staff. This year, there will be 1,200 high school campers from 45 states and Canada.

In 2017, Tabary finished with over 2,500 passing yards and 21 touchdowns. The New Orleans native has a completion percentage of 54.6% and leads the Cowboys with 228.3 passing yards per game.

