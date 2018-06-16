Armed robbery at Lake Charles convenience store - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Armed robbery at Lake Charles convenience store

By Kaley Willis, Digital Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

An armed robbery occurred Friday night at the More 4 Less convenience store on Common Street, according to Lt. Kevin Kirkum with the Lake Charles Police Department.

The robbery happened at approximately 11:04 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing and we will update the story as information becomes available.

