Car crashes into DeRidder store, causes fire

A liquor store caught on fire in DeRidder Saturday after a car crashed into the building, according to DeRidder Police Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy.

Rudy says at approximately 12:20, a vehicle driven by a 68-year-old woman jumped a curb and crashed through the store window and door after she stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake. The vehicle struck an interior pole, causing the vehicle and building to catch on fire.

Personnel from DeRidder Fire Department had to extract the trapped woman from the vehicle. She was transported to Beauregard Health Services Hospital where she is being treated for unknown injuries.

A man who was inside the store was hit by debris and was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Rudy says that the fire has been put out, but DeRidder Fire Department remains at the scene.

7News is monitoring the situation and will update the story as information becomes available.

