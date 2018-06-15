Longtime BBB President and CEO Carmen Million taking over Baton - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Longtime BBB President and CEO Carmen Million taking over Baton Rouge bureau

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A familiar face in Southwest Louisiana is heading off to a new job in Baton Rouge. Friday was Carmen Million's last day at work at the SWLA Better Business Bureau in Lake Charles.

She's been on KPLC countless times over the years educating and advising consumers about avoiding scams and protecting their information.

At one point, she was featured in our "Ask the Expert" segment on 7News Sunrise, fielding questions from consumers.

Million is the new president and CEO of the BBB in Baton Rouge:

“In September of last year the BBB in Baton Rouge approached me.  Their CEO is retiring and they wanted me to take over Baton Rouge.  And so after a lot of consideration and talking to my husband we decided that it was the right move and so I'm going to be the new president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau in Baton Rouge, effective July second,” said Million.

Million was BBB director here almost 20 years and worked at the local office 35 years.

She says she'll always think of Southwest Louisiana as home and she doesn't consider it goodbye.  "Til we meet again," she says.

