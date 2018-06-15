41st Annual Lake Charles Toyota Men's City Championship set for June 21-24

Mallard Cove Golf Course will host the 41st annual Lake Charles Toyota Men's City Championship, Senior Championship, and Super Senior City Championship, June 21-24
The tournament field consists of a Championship Flight, first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, Senior first and Senior second flights. Senior Flight is ages 60-74.
Entry fee is $135 per player. Free practice round for players on Thursday, June 21st.
Mallard Cove Golf Course is located at 4300 Mallard Cove Drive at the Chennault International Airport. Directions: exit at Legion Street off Interstate 210 and head east, and then follow the labeled signs to Mallard Cove. For more information, contact Derek Smith at 491-1204.
