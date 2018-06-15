A Feather for Evelyn is a children's book about a girl battling cancer.

"It's about a little girl named Evelyn with cancer and she prays to God to help her get through this. And there's a special surprise at the end with the friend and they go on imaginary adventures when she goes through chemo to keep her mind off of everything," says author Kelly Bourque, "I dedicated the book to Evie Reed. She went to Prien Lake Elementary, so I'm hoping it can help a lot of kids with cancer."

Proceeds from the book are doing much more than helping kids get through chemo treatments. They'll help Colors for a Cause and the Kyle Broussard Fund.

"Kyle started his freshman year at LSU, and just after the year started, he got sick and was diagnosed with cancer," says Lauren Broussard-Westmoreland, Kyle's sister.

Kyle Broussard eventually died of brain cancer. "He loved life," Broussard-Westmoreland says, "He was one of the funniest people I have ever met."

This is why the Community Foundation at Christus St. Patrick Hospital started the Kyle Broussard Fund.

"Its just a good way to keep his name alive and it's a good way to help local families," says Bourque.

"As Kyle's condition deteriorated," his sister says, "He continued to stay strong, and we wanted to look for an outlet in our community to help other families who were going through the same thing we were going through."

The Broussard family is now working to raise money and awareness. "This is going to allow us to help even more families in our community who have sick children and we are very, very blessed," Broussard-Westmoreland says.

If you'd like to donate to the fund and purchase the book, click here.

