VIDEO: Footage released of three suspected of trashing Lost Hollows

LCPD is searching for the 3 men caught on surveillance accused of vandalizing. (Source: LCPD)

Lake Charles police have identified three suspects accused of causing several thousands of dollars worth of damage at the Lost Hollows Trail in March, according to Lt. Kevin Kirkum, Lake Charles Police Department.

The police department released surveillance video on Friday, June 15, and were able to identify the suspects the same day. He said one of the suspects is a juvenile.

Cynthia Eagle, owner of Lost Hollows, said the DVR system at the Halloween attraction was ripped out but was found under the concession stand a few days after the incident.

She said because the DVR system was no longer in production, the video was unable to be transferred off the machine. She finally decided to post her situation to Facebook. Her nephew, Johnny Faber, who lives out of state, offered to help if she could send the DVR to him. She said he was able to get the video off the machine "in 20 minutes."

The March 20, 2018, vandalism caused about $10,000 worth of damage, Larry Eagle, Cynthia's husband, told KPLC at the time.

Kirkum said the three used a tractor to vandalize the property.

