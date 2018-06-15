Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Thursday, June 15 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Thursday, June 15

By Jeremy Stevens, Producer
Connect
(KPLC) -

Anthony Davis, 34, Lake Charles, LA: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Victoria Brown, 20, DeRidder, LA: Possession of synthetic marijuana; 1st offense-misdemeanor, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule IV, Illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age, headlamps on motor vehicles.

Daquwon Wilson, 20, Houma, LA: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25, 000, Driver must be licensed.

Gregory Joseph, 57, Lake Charles, LA: Parole violation, operating while intoxicated; second offense, possession of marijuana; 1st offense, direct contempt of court.

Demarkquarious Watts, 21, DeRidder, LA: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent schedule I narcotic, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule IV, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age, contraband defined; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited; headlamps on motor vehicles

Willie Jenkins, 29, Lake Charles, LA: Domestic abuse batter; strangulation.

Clifford MCulley, 44, Lake Charles, LA: Obscenity.

Maegan Boudreaux, 24, Lake Charles, LA: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent schedule II narcotic, possession of marijuana; 1st offense, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, sales, distribution, or possession of legend drug with prescription.

Dravin Hebert, 16, Sulphur, LA: First degree rape.

Chad Moore, 46, Sulphur, LA: Direct contempt of court.

Dillun Bush, 21, Lake Charles, LA: Stalking, Direct contempt of court.

Milton Callahan, 42, Lake Charles, LA: Direct contempt of court.

Kevin Berry, 34, Lake Charles, LA: Direct contempt of court.

Ricky Henry, 35, Lake Charles, LA: Instate detainer.

Ralph Celestine, 20, Lake Charles, LA: Direct contempt of court.

Nathanial Carter, 25, Sulphur, LA: Direct contempt of court.

Marcus Tyler, 31, Lake Charles, LA: Probation violation.

Derrell Atkins, 37, Lake Charles, LA: Domestic abuse battery.

Stefanie Watkins, 42, Lake Charles, LA: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II.

James Jenkins, 31, Westlake, LA: Entry on a or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II.

Catherine Phillips, 44, Lake Charles, LA: Aggravated battery, domestic abuse battery.

Christopher Sutton, 44, Westlake, LA: Aggravated obstruction of highway of commerce.

Nicholas Jackson, 21, DeRidder, LA: Domestic abuse battery.

Quishayria Taylor, 19, DeRidder, LA: Domestic abuse battery assault, domestic abuse battery.

  FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy Father's Day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy Father’s Day

    Saturday, June 16 2018 4:27 PM EDT2018-06-16 20:27:27 GMT

    Through the rest of the day today expect a typical summer time afternoon. A chance for a stray afternoon shower is possible.  As the sun sets those rain chances begin to diminish leaving us warm and humid through our Saturday night. For Father's Day there is still disagreements between the models, but I have left the rain chances at 80%. 

  Car crashes into DeRidder store, causes fire

    Car crashes into DeRidder store, causes fire

    Saturday, June 16 2018 3:42 PM EDT2018-06-16 19:42:11 GMT
    (Source: DeRidder Police Department)(Source: DeRidder Police Department)

    A liquor store caught on fire in DeRidder Saturday after a car crashed into the building, according to DeRidder Police Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy.

    Rudy says at approximately 12:20, a vehicle driven by a 68-year-old woman jumped a curb and crashed through the store window and door after she stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake. The vehicle struck an interior pole, causing the vehicle and building to catch on fire

    A liquor store caught on fire in DeRidder Saturday after a car crashed into the building, according to DeRidder Police Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy.

  Bill Curl, longtime Superdome spokesman, dead at 77

    Bill Curl, longtime Superdome spokesman, dead at 77

    Saturday, June 16 2018 9:50 AM EDT2018-06-16 13:50:06 GMT
    Bill Curl (Source: NOLA.com)Bill Curl (Source: NOLA.com)

    The color-changing lights that usually illuminate the Superdome in New Orleans were to remain dark Friday night in memory of the man who spent more than three decades as the venue's spokesman.

