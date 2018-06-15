Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Thursday, June 15

Anthony Davis, 34, Lake Charles, LA: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Victoria Brown, 20, DeRidder, LA: Possession of synthetic marijuana; 1st offense-misdemeanor, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule IV, Illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age, headlamps on motor vehicles.

Daquwon Wilson, 20, Houma, LA: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25, 000, Driver must be licensed.

Gregory Joseph, 57, Lake Charles, LA: Parole violation, operating while intoxicated; second offense, possession of marijuana; 1st offense, direct contempt of court.

Demarkquarious Watts, 21, DeRidder, LA: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent schedule I narcotic, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule IV, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age, contraband defined; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited; headlamps on motor vehicles

Willie Jenkins, 29, Lake Charles, LA: Domestic abuse batter; strangulation.

Clifford MCulley, 44, Lake Charles, LA: Obscenity.

Maegan Boudreaux, 24, Lake Charles, LA: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent schedule II narcotic, possession of marijuana; 1st offense, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, sales, distribution, or possession of legend drug with prescription.

Dravin Hebert, 16, Sulphur, LA: First degree rape.

Chad Moore, 46, Sulphur, LA: Direct contempt of court.

Dillun Bush, 21, Lake Charles, LA: Stalking, Direct contempt of court.

Milton Callahan, 42, Lake Charles, LA: Direct contempt of court.

Kevin Berry, 34, Lake Charles, LA: Direct contempt of court.

Ricky Henry, 35, Lake Charles, LA: Instate detainer.

Ralph Celestine, 20, Lake Charles, LA: Direct contempt of court.

Nathanial Carter, 25, Sulphur, LA: Direct contempt of court.

Marcus Tyler, 31, Lake Charles, LA: Probation violation.

Derrell Atkins, 37, Lake Charles, LA: Domestic abuse battery.

Stefanie Watkins, 42, Lake Charles, LA: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II.

James Jenkins, 31, Westlake, LA: Entry on a or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II.

Catherine Phillips, 44, Lake Charles, LA: Aggravated battery, domestic abuse battery.

Christopher Sutton, 44, Westlake, LA: Aggravated obstruction of highway of commerce.

Nicholas Jackson, 21, DeRidder, LA: Domestic abuse battery.

Quishayria Taylor, 19, DeRidder, LA: Domestic abuse battery assault, domestic abuse battery.

