Sailor airlifted to Chennault Airport by U.S.Coast Guard

By Tresia Bowles, Digital Content Producer
The United States Coast Guard medevacked a mariner off of a work barge 27 miles south of Cameron. 

Thursday afternoon, Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a request to medevac a crewmember with a hand injury. The Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew arrived and transported the 46-year-old man to Chennault Airport in Lake Charles to be treated by emergency personnel. 

The man suffered a serious hand injury but is now in stable condition. 

