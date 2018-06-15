Sailor airlifted to Chennault Airport by U.S.Coast Guard

The United States Coast Guard medevacked a mariner off of a work barge 27 miles south of Cameron.

Thursday afternoon, Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a request to medevac a crewmember with a hand injury. The Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew arrived and transported the 46-year-old man to Chennault Airport in Lake Charles to be treated by emergency personnel.

The man suffered a serious hand injury but is now in stable condition.

