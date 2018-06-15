Country music star George Strait to help with Texas tourism afte - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Country music star George Strait to help with Texas tourism after Harvey

Associated Press

Country star George Strait is leading a new tourism campaign for a South Texas community that was hard-hit by Hurricane Harvey.

Officials with the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce say Strait is participating free of charge.

The singer has owned a house in the community for years.

Strait says the coastal area is one of his favorite places and encourages tourists to return to the area, which was hit by the hurricane in August.

Strait visited the area in September with Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

The TV commercials start this month in San Antonio and Austin. The radio spots will air in the Texas Hill Country and New Braunfels.

