Former top aides offer solution for state budget crisis

A Lake Charles native, and top aide to former Louisiana Governor, Bobby Jindal is urging lawmakers to support a sales tax renewal to patch the state's budget holes.

Paul Rainwater who served as Jindal's chief of staff and top budget adviser and former Revenue Secretary, Tim Barfield wrote a letter that appeared in the Advocate. In it, the two former aides backed a state senate proposal to renew one-half of a one-percent sales tax that expires on July 1.

The proposal would raise 500-million dollars.

The idea will be considered in a special session that starts Monday.