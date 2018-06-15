MMA style fighting tomorrow in Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

MMA style fighting tomorrow in Lake Charles

(Source: Submission Hunter Pro Facebook) (Source: Submission Hunter Pro Facebook)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

This weekend you have the chance to see some of the most intense hand to hand combat up close.

Professional grappling is a hand to hand, close fighting style that relies on strength, technique and positioning.

The goal is usually to pin your opponent or make them submit, or give up, thus ending the match.

This weekend’s Hunter Pro Grappling Superfights are submission only, meaning an opponent must submit him/herself to end the match.

For more information on the style of fighting or how to purchase tickets, visit their Facebook page HERE.

The matches begin at 5 p.m. and last until around 10 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

