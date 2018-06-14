Man charged with first-degree rape, indecent behavior with juven - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Man charged with first-degree rape, indecent behavior with juvenile

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
Eddie Lee O'brien (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) Eddie Lee O'brien (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A grand jury in Calcasieu Parish returned a sex crimes indictment against a 23-year-old man.

Eddie Lee O'brien faces charges of first-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The charges revolve around a May 6 incident involving a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old, according to the offense report. O'brien was arrested the same day.

