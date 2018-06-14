Man charged with first-degree rape, indecent behavior with juvenile

Lake Charles Police Department is on the lookout for three suspects in connection to a shooting on June 3, according to Lt. Kevin Kirkum with LCPD. Kirkum says officers responded to a call at approximately 8:25 p.m. in reference to a shooting at a residence in the 2700 block of Guy Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 73-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers learned that three suspects entered the residence, shot the man, and took an undisclosed amount of cash from ...