CONSIDER THIS: Ride to Work Day

looming state budget cuts have some agencies predicting dire consequences for some of the state's more vulnerable citizens. senior centers and prescription drug discounts are two programs that could suffer. the lake Charles senior center is a huge part of the lives of the older adults who come here. they come here for many reasons from a social life to exercise. Emily Hider: &qu...More >>
looming state budget cuts have some agencies predicting dire consequences for some of the state's more vulnerable citizens. senior centers and prescription drug discounts are two programs that could suffer. the lake Charles senior center is a huge part of the lives of the older adults who come here. they come here for many reasons from a social life to exercise. Emily Hider: &qu...More >>
A grand jury in Calcasieu Parish returned a sex crimes indictment against a 23-year-old man. Eddie Lee O'brien faces charges of first-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile. The charges revolve around a May 6 incident involving a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old, according to the offense report. O'brien was arrested the same day.More >>
A grand jury in Calcasieu Parish returned a sex crimes indictment against a 23-year-old man. Eddie Lee O'brien faces charges of first-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile. The charges revolve around a May 6 incident involving a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old, according to the offense report. O'brien was arrested the same day.More >>
Today is the 243rd Birthday of the U.S. Army. These Americans have been serving and protecting us for over two centuries.More >>
Today is the 243rd Birthday of the U.S. Army. These Americans have been serving and protecting us for over two centuries.More >>
On Wednesday, June 13, 2018, we're told officers with the Sulphur Police Department conducted Operation Polar Pop to address numerous complaints of drug activity on West Burton Street. A team of 10 officers arrested 11 people on various charges. The operation ended at a nearby residence where most of the arrests were made. Arrested and booked into the S...More >>
On Wednesday, June 13, 2018, we're told officers with the Sulphur Police Department conducted Operation Polar Pop to address numerous complaints of drug activity on West Burton Street. A team of 10 officers arrested 11 people on various charges. The operation ended at a nearby residence where most of the arrests were made. Arrested and booked into the S...More >>
Lake Charles Police Department is on the lookout for three suspects in connection to a shooting on June 3, according to Lt. Kevin Kirkum with LCPD. Kirkum says officers responded to a call at approximately 8:25 p.m. in reference to a shooting at a residence in the 2700 block of Guy Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 73-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers learned that three suspects entered the residence, shot the man, and took an undisclosed amount of cash from ...More >>
Lake Charles Police Department is on the lookout for three suspects in connection to a shooting on June 3, according to Lt. Kevin Kirkum with LCPD. Kirkum says officers responded to a call at approximately 8:25 p.m. in reference to a shooting at a residence in the 2700 block of Guy Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 73-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers learned that three suspects entered the residence, shot the man, and took an undisclosed amount of cash from ...More >>