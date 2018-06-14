CONSIDER THIS: Ride to Work Day - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CONSIDER THIS: Ride to Work Day

By John Ware, General Manager
Connect
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Monday June 18th is a special day. It’s National Ride to Work Day, the 27th Anniversary of National Ride to Work Day to be specific. It’s also another anniversary that I’ll get to later.

Ride to Work Day was created to encourage the use of two-wheel vehicles – scooters, motorcycles, and bicycles, in order to reduce traffic, free up parking spaces, and to encourage the rest of us to share the road responsibly. 

If you don’t plan to jump on a two-wheel vehicle on Monday, we certainly do encourage you to watch out for those who do. Actually, we’d like to encourage you to do that every day. When cars and trucks collide with two-wheel vehicles, the results are horrific, and often fatal, for the rider on two wheels. So I ask you to consider sharing the road responsibly, no matter how many wheels you choose.

And speaking of sharing, Monday June 18th is also my 35th wedding anniversary. It’s hard to imagine my wife putting up with me for that many years. But I’m thankful that she said “I do” all those years ago and has shared her life with me. Two people sharing a life has got to be harder than cars and bikes sharing a road, even though both take a little work.

I hope you’ll understand if I don’t join you in riding my bike to work on Monday, but I’ll be on the lookout for everyone who does.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Concerns loom over state cuts to elderly services

    Concerns loom over state cuts to elderly services

    Thursday, June 14 2018 7:47 PM EDT2018-06-14 23:47:51 GMT

    looming state budget cuts have some agencies predicting dire consequences for some of the state's more vulnerable citizens.                 senior centers and prescription drug discounts are two programs that could suffer. the lake Charles senior center is a huge part of the lives of the older adults who come here.  they come here for many reasons from a social life to exercise. Emily Hider:  &qu...

    More >>

    looming state budget cuts have some agencies predicting dire consequences for some of the state's more vulnerable citizens.                 senior centers and prescription drug discounts are two programs that could suffer. the lake Charles senior center is a huge part of the lives of the older adults who come here.  they come here for many reasons from a social life to exercise. Emily Hider:  &qu...

    More >>

  • Man charged with first-degree rape, indecent behavior with juvenile

    Man charged with first-degree rape, indecent behavior with juvenile

    Thursday, June 14 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-06-14 23:41:47 GMT
    Eddie Lee O'brien (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)Eddie Lee O'brien (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
    Eddie Lee O'brien (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)Eddie Lee O'brien (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)

    A grand jury in Calcasieu Parish returned a sex crimes indictment against a 23-year-old man. Eddie Lee O'brien faces charges of first-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile. The charges revolve around a May 6 incident involving a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old, according to the offense report. O'brien was arrested the same day.

    More >>

    A grand jury in Calcasieu Parish returned a sex crimes indictment against a 23-year-old man. Eddie Lee O'brien faces charges of first-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile. The charges revolve around a May 6 incident involving a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old, according to the offense report. O'brien was arrested the same day.

    More >>

  • Facts about the U.S. Army: A history of valor, bravery, and combat

    Facts about the U.S. Army: A history of valor, bravery, and combat

    Thursday, June 14 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-06-14 23:28:46 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Today is the 243rd Birthday of the U.S. Army. These Americans have been serving and protecting us for over two centuries. 

    More >>

    Today is the 243rd Birthday of the U.S. Army. These Americans have been serving and protecting us for over two centuries. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly