CONSIDER THIS: Ride to Work Day

Monday June 18th is a special day. It’s National Ride to Work Day, the 27th Anniversary of National Ride to Work Day to be specific. It’s also another anniversary that I’ll get to later.

Ride to Work Day was created to encourage the use of two-wheel vehicles – scooters, motorcycles, and bicycles, in order to reduce traffic, free up parking spaces, and to encourage the rest of us to share the road responsibly.

If you don’t plan to jump on a two-wheel vehicle on Monday, we certainly do encourage you to watch out for those who do. Actually, we’d like to encourage you to do that every day. When cars and trucks collide with two-wheel vehicles, the results are horrific, and often fatal, for the rider on two wheels. So I ask you to consider sharing the road responsibly, no matter how many wheels you choose.

And speaking of sharing, Monday June 18th is also my 35th wedding anniversary. It’s hard to imagine my wife putting up with me for that many years. But I’m thankful that she said “I do” all those years ago and has shared her life with me. Two people sharing a life has got to be harder than cars and bikes sharing a road, even though both take a little work.

I hope you’ll understand if I don’t join you in riding my bike to work on Monday, but I’ll be on the lookout for everyone who does.

