Two LaGrange students developing concession delivery app - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Two LaGrange students developing concession delivery app

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Two local teens are looking to revolutionize the way you get concessions at sporting events.

Malik Ellis and Alex Brown, seniors at LaGrange High School, are in the process of developing an app that would provide concession stand services at the push of a button.

"You could from you seat pull up the app and select what you want from the venue, and they'll bring it to your seat," Ellis said.

Their app will be called 'Runner Eats' and the concept recently won the high school division of the SEED Center Business Pitch competition, the same competition where Waitr got its start.

"It shows that big things can come from Lake Charles," Brown said.

The two teens have known each other for years and say the idea came to them in class.

"We were always in class thinking about ways to make money," said Ellis.

"And we were always talking about delivering food and then Malik was like, in stadiums you could deliver food because no one wants to wait in those long lines," Brown said. "And then we had found out about the competition."

Ellis and Brown said their idea could also bring jobs to the area.

"We're looking for high school and college students because they're trying to find jobs," Brown said. " Think about it, on Friday night or a Saturday during a game you could make a couple of dollars."

Both say it's important to set an example for others.

"Letting people our age know that you don't have to wait for a certain age to do things like this you can get up or your own," Ellis said.

Both young men hope to compete on the hit show Shark Tank to pitch their idea.

