Jeff Davis 8 victim's brother announces new documentary project

Nearly a decade since the last of eight women was found dead around Jeff Davis Parish, another film crew is reportedly heading to Jennings to document the unsolved homicides.

Whitnei Dubois was the fourth of the victims dubbed the "Jeff Davis 8" found between 2005 and 2009. Her brother, Michael Dubois, has been outspoken about the cases and continues to advocate for justice.

While several television and documentary productions have covered the cases over the years, Dubois believes the complete truth has not been heard.

"Today, we’ve started this project with the goal of bringing justice to our girls and their families, and to bring healing to our town for this horrible nightmare we’ve lived for so long," Dubois tells 7News.

He and his daughter, Brittany, say they have teamed up with a Los Angeles-based production company for the start of a documentary series.

"To finally get the truth not all this pumped up, made up rhetoric that you’ve been hearing all these years and rumors that have no basis on fact. We want just the truth to come out, and only the truth. Not their story, not anyone else’s version, but us – the families, the victims, our town, our story."

Dubois calls on anyone close to the investigations, the victims, and their families who would like to contribute to call (337) 368-2822.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All right reserved.