Lake Charles Police Department hosts annual 'Fun Day'

Jordan Ashworth talks with children about the equipment they use on the Lake Charles Police Department dive team. (Source: Drew Marine/ KPLC)

Kids and families got to hang out with Lake Charles Police Department on Thursday at their annual "Fun Day."

Chief of Police Don Dixon said he created this "Fun Day" several years ago in hopes that children would have fun, be safe and have positive interactions with law enforcement. He said for some of these kids, it may be their only interaction with police officers.

"It does my heart good to know that over the last several years there have been thousands of children who have had a positive experience with law enforcement," Chief Dixon said.

The "Fun Day" had plenty of attractions from bounce houses to cop cars that kids could go in. While the children had their fun, they also learned about the different roles within the department.

"I think that it's important for them to know that it's not just - the police department has so many divisions within it." Jordan Ashworth, Crime Scene Technician and Dive member for Lake Charles Police Department, said. "You know, there's the dive team, the SWAT team, the crime scene. We have just so many divisions and I think that's a good part of what this shows today."

Chief Dixon said this event is one of his favorite days of the year and seeing the kids have fun puts a smile on his face.

"This is bittersweet for me, it's one of my favorite days, but this is my last one as chief, I'm retiring in January," Chief Dixon said.

