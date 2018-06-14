Lake Charles Police Department hosts annual 'Fun Day' - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles Police Department hosts annual 'Fun Day'

By Drew Marine, Reporter
Connect
Jordan Ashworth talks with children about the equipment they use on the Lake Charles Police Department dive team. (Source: Drew Marine/ KPLC) Jordan Ashworth talks with children about the equipment they use on the Lake Charles Police Department dive team. (Source: Drew Marine/ KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Kids and families got to hang out with Lake Charles Police Department on Thursday at their annual "Fun Day."

Chief of Police Don Dixon said he created this "Fun Day" several years ago in hopes that children would have fun, be safe and have positive interactions with law enforcement. He said for some of these kids, it may be their only interaction with police officers. 

"It does my heart good to know that over the last several years there have been thousands of children who have had a positive experience with law enforcement," Chief Dixon said. 

The "Fun Day" had plenty of attractions from bounce houses to cop cars that kids could go in. While the children had their fun, they also learned about the different roles within the department. 

"I think that it's important for them to know that it's not just - the police department has so many divisions within it." Jordan Ashworth, Crime Scene Technician and Dive member for Lake Charles Police Department, said. "You know, there's the dive team, the SWAT team, the crime scene. We have just so many divisions and I think that's a good part of what this shows today."

Chief Dixon said this event is one of his favorite days of the year and seeing the kids have fun puts a smile on his face. 

"This is bittersweet for me, it's one of my favorite days, but this is my last one as chief, I'm retiring in January," Chief Dixon said.  

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Concerns loom over state cuts to elderly services

    Concerns loom over state cuts to elderly services

    Thursday, June 14 2018 7:47 PM EDT2018-06-14 23:47:51 GMT

    looming state budget cuts have some agencies predicting dire consequences for some of the state's more vulnerable citizens.                 senior centers and prescription drug discounts are two programs that could suffer. the lake Charles senior center is a huge part of the lives of the older adults who come here.  they come here for many reasons from a social life to exercise. Emily Hider:  &qu...

    More >>

    looming state budget cuts have some agencies predicting dire consequences for some of the state's more vulnerable citizens.                 senior centers and prescription drug discounts are two programs that could suffer. the lake Charles senior center is a huge part of the lives of the older adults who come here.  they come here for many reasons from a social life to exercise. Emily Hider:  &qu...

    More >>

  • Man charged with first-degree rape, indecent behavior with juvenile

    Man charged with first-degree rape, indecent behavior with juvenile

    Thursday, June 14 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-06-14 23:41:47 GMT
    Eddie Lee O'brien (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)Eddie Lee O'brien (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
    Eddie Lee O'brien (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)Eddie Lee O'brien (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)

    A grand jury in Calcasieu Parish returned a sex crimes indictment against a 23-year-old man. Eddie Lee O'brien faces charges of first-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile. The charges revolve around a May 6 incident involving a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old, according to the offense report. O'brien was arrested the same day.

    More >>

    A grand jury in Calcasieu Parish returned a sex crimes indictment against a 23-year-old man. Eddie Lee O'brien faces charges of first-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile. The charges revolve around a May 6 incident involving a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old, according to the offense report. O'brien was arrested the same day.

    More >>

  • Facts about the U.S. Army: A history of valor, bravery, and combat

    Facts about the U.S. Army: A history of valor, bravery, and combat

    Thursday, June 14 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-06-14 23:28:46 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Today is the 243rd Birthday of the U.S. Army. These Americans have been serving and protecting us for over two centuries. 

    More >>

    Today is the 243rd Birthday of the U.S. Army. These Americans have been serving and protecting us for over two centuries. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly