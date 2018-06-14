Three suspects wanted in shooting of elderly man in Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Three suspects wanted in shooting of elderly man in Lake Charles

By Kaley Willis, Digital Producer
Connect
Mildred Goodly and Sidney Bland (Source: LCPD) Mildred Goodly and Sidney Bland (Source: LCPD)
Mildred Goodly (Source: LCPD) Mildred Goodly (Source: LCPD)
Sidney Bland (Source: LCPD) Sidney Bland (Source: LCPD)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Police Department is on the lookout for three suspects in connection to a shooting on June 3, according to Lt. Kevin Kirkum with LCPD.

Kirkum says officers responded to a call at approximately 8:25 p.m. in reference to a shooting at a residence in the 2700 block of Guy Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 73-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers learned that three suspects entered the residence, shot the man, and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the victim before fleeing.

Kirkum says LCPD's investigation found that Mildred Rashelle Goodly, 25, and Sidney Charles Bland, 32, were two of the suspects. The third suspect is still unknown at this time.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Goodly and Bland on charges of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, and armed robbery with a firearm. Goodly's bond has been set at $850,000 and Bland's is $1.4 million.

Kirkum says the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. He adds that anybody caught harboring or assisting them could be arrested and charged.

Kirkum urges anyone with information on the whereabouts of these suspects to contact Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222 or the Lake Charles Police Department.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Concerns loom over state cuts to elderly services

    Concerns loom over state cuts to elderly services

    Thursday, June 14 2018 7:47 PM EDT2018-06-14 23:47:51 GMT

    looming state budget cuts have some agencies predicting dire consequences for some of the state's more vulnerable citizens.                 senior centers and prescription drug discounts are two programs that could suffer. the lake Charles senior center is a huge part of the lives of the older adults who come here.  they come here for many reasons from a social life to exercise. Emily Hider:  &qu...

    More >>

    looming state budget cuts have some agencies predicting dire consequences for some of the state's more vulnerable citizens.                 senior centers and prescription drug discounts are two programs that could suffer. the lake Charles senior center is a huge part of the lives of the older adults who come here.  they come here for many reasons from a social life to exercise. Emily Hider:  &qu...

    More >>

  • Man charged with first-degree rape, indecent behavior with juvenile

    Man charged with first-degree rape, indecent behavior with juvenile

    Thursday, June 14 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-06-14 23:41:47 GMT
    Eddie Lee O'brien (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)Eddie Lee O'brien (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
    Eddie Lee O'brien (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)Eddie Lee O'brien (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)

    A grand jury in Calcasieu Parish returned a sex crimes indictment against a 23-year-old man. Eddie Lee O'brien faces charges of first-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile. The charges revolve around a May 6 incident involving a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old, according to the offense report. O'brien was arrested the same day.

    More >>

    A grand jury in Calcasieu Parish returned a sex crimes indictment against a 23-year-old man. Eddie Lee O'brien faces charges of first-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile. The charges revolve around a May 6 incident involving a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old, according to the offense report. O'brien was arrested the same day.

    More >>

  • Facts about the U.S. Army: A history of valor, bravery, and combat

    Facts about the U.S. Army: A history of valor, bravery, and combat

    Thursday, June 14 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-06-14 23:28:46 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Today is the 243rd Birthday of the U.S. Army. These Americans have been serving and protecting us for over two centuries. 

    More >>

    Today is the 243rd Birthday of the U.S. Army. These Americans have been serving and protecting us for over two centuries. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly