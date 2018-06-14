Three suspects wanted in shooting of elderly man in Lake Charles

The Lake Charles Police Department is on the lookout for three suspects in connection to a shooting on June 3, according to Lt. Kevin Kirkum with LCPD.

Kirkum says officers responded to a call at approximately 8:25 p.m. in reference to a shooting at a residence in the 2700 block of Guy Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 73-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers learned that three suspects entered the residence, shot the man, and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the victim before fleeing.

Kirkum says LCPD's investigation found that Mildred Rashelle Goodly, 25, and Sidney Charles Bland, 32, were two of the suspects. The third suspect is still unknown at this time.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Goodly and Bland on charges of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, and armed robbery with a firearm. Goodly's bond has been set at $850,000 and Bland's is $1.4 million.

Kirkum says the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. He adds that anybody caught harboring or assisting them could be arrested and charged.

Kirkum urges anyone with information on the whereabouts of these suspects to contact Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222 or the Lake Charles Police Department.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.