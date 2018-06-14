11 arrests made in Sulphur drug operation 'Polar Pop'

Eleven people were arrested during Operation Polar Pop, a drug sting that targeted the 400 and 500 blocks of West Burton Streets in Sulphur, Louisiana. Mugshots of two suspects were unavailable. (Source: Sulphur Police Department)

A drug sting named Operation Polar Pop netted 11 arrests in Sulphur, authorities say.

The Sulphur Police Department conducted Operation Polar Pop to address numerous complaints of drug activity on West Burton Street, according to Mel Estess, Sulphur Police Department spokesman. A team of 10 officers made the arrests on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in the 400 and 500 blocks of West Burton. The operation ended at a nearby residence where most of the arrests were made.

Mugshots of nine of the suspects. Mugshots of two suspects were unavailable.

Arrested and booked into the Sulphur City Jail for possession of CDS schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and letting a disorderly place were:

Richelle Diane Kibodeaux, 49, of Sulphur.

Kenneth Luke Derouen, 28, of Hayes.

Tarah Daigle, 27, of Sulphur.

Kimberli Jewell Guidry, 44, Sulphur.

Tanya L. Moore, 46, of Sulphur.

Allen Ray Joseph Jr., 25, of Sulphur.

Jason P. Dominque, 35, of Sulphur.

Johnathan Alexandra Guidry, 25, of Sulphur.

Gwaine Anthony Luno, 50, of Kinder.

Two women were booked on counts of possession of CDS schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia an outstanding bench warrant and contempt of court:

Bonnie Sue Dautriel, 36, of West Burton Street.

Wendy S. Dautriel, 58, of West Burton Street.

Police Chief Lewis Coats says officers will continue to increase patrol in that area in an attempt to reduce further criminal activity. He encourages citizens to contact the police department to report any suspicious circumstances or crimes.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.