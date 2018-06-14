FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer time pattern ahead of tropical moisture this weekend

Through the rest of the day today rain chances will begin to diminish leaving us feeling very muggy. Lows tonight will dip down into the 70s but expect little relief from the muggy conditions we saw today.

Friday morning humid conditions continue with continued southerly winds. Along the coast we could see a late morning shower. These showers will be the first of many we will see on Friday. As storms will continue to pop up across southwest Louisiana. Temperatures Friday will get into the 90s with feels-like temperatures flirting with the triple digits. Humid conditions persist into Friday night with lows dipping into the 70s.

Much of the same into Saturday as humid conditions continue and temperatures quickly jump into the 90s. Tropical moisture begins to edge into the region with some of that rain getting to us Saturday night. Rain will continue through the night Saturday and into Sunday morning.

Sunday morning rainy conditions will be around all day helping to keep that high temperature in the 80s. Any outdoor plans for Father’s Day will likely need to be moved inside as rain chances are at 70%.

Rain sticks around through Monday keeping temperatures in the 80s again. Rainfall totals from this event totaling between 1 and 3 inches.

We finally begin to clear up by Tuesday as that tropical rain moves north. Rain chances Tuesday down to 40%. With some of that cloud cover lingering temperatures will get into the upper 80s.

Through the rest of the week expect that summer time pattern to return with highs in the 90s and that daily chance of an afternoon shower.

First Alert Meteorologist Gabrielle Espinosa

