Raycom Media launches InvestigateTV app on Roku

By KPLC Digital Staff
Raycom Media, KPLC's parent company, is proud to announce the launch of InvestigateTV, an innovative OTT app designed to deliver quality, impactful on-demand journalism content to viewers.  Raycom Media President & CEO, Pat LaPlatney, made the announcement today at the annual Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE) conference in Orlando, FL.

InvestigateTV is the result of a dynamic collaboration involving a local broadcaster, a non-profit newsroom and a top journalism school, all invested in the importance of quality investigative work. The app will showcase longer-form reporting from Raycom Media as well as a select group of partners including ProPublica, News21 at Arizona State University’s Cronkite School of Journalism, and NerdWallet. 

Viewers can search “InvestigateTV” to find the app on their Roku devices. InvestigateTV will be added to Amazon Fire and Apple TV later this year. InvestigateTV is on Facebook and Twitter, and more information can be found on investigatetv.com.

 “We know viewers are interested in meaningful investigations that dig deeper into issues they face in their everyday lives,” said LaPlatney. “We are thrilled to offer Investigate TV, a place to highlight the tremendous efforts of our Raycom Media National Investigative Unit and our content partners. This gives us the ability to aggregate investigative materials, including stories that our local stations generate. Then it is bundled into one, easy, on-demand viewing experience.”

In addition, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation is investing $188,000 in Pulitzer Prize-winning ProPublica, so that the non-profit news organization can collaborate with Raycom in producing original investigative reporting for InvestigateTV.

“We are thrilled to expand ProPublica’s video journalism into new platforms through this exciting partnership with Raycom Media,” said Stephen Engelberg, ProPublica editor-in-chief. “We look forward to reaching new audiences, bringing greater attention to our investigations, and heightening our ability to spur impact.”

InvestigateTV highlights in-depth stories that matter most to viewers.  Raycom Media Chief Investigative Reporter Lee Zurik says the InvestigateTV team is both a watchdog and a resource for consumers. 

“We hold public officials accountable. Stories from Raycom Media's award-winning journalists and partners focus on government corruption, corporate greed, and healthcare,” said Zurik. “Our consumer-focused journalism gives viewers practical tips to save money on everything from cable bills to prescriptions.”

“Raycom Media’s commitment to investigative journalism makes it an ideal partner for the award-winning News21 national student investigative reporting project,” said Len Downie, Weil Family Professor of Journalism at the Cronkite School. 

