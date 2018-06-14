Barras indicted on two counts of attempted first-degree rape

Richard Wayne Barras has been indicted today on two counts of attempted first-degree rape.

Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said deputies received a call around 7:30 a.m. on May 25 about an attempted rape on Leon Drive, just south of Country Club. Mancuso said Barras attacked an older woman who was outside but fled when a neighbor heard her screaming and intervened.

Around 8 a.m., Lake Charles police responded to a similar call, LCPD Chief Don Dixon said. The woman was outside putting out the trash when she was attacked by Barras. A neighbor heard screaming, responded, and the suspect ran away.

Dixon said Barras was on parole and has a criminal history, but his previous crimes have been more in the nature of burglary and theft.

