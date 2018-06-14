Facts about the U.S. Army: A history of valor, bravery, and combat

Today is the 243rd Birthday of the U.S. Army. These Americans have been serving and protecting us for over two centuries.

Facts about the Army:

Today, the Army is made up of more than 700,000 soldiers, according to goarmy.com.

Army soldiers can be doctors, lawyers, engineers, electricians, computer programmers, and helicopter pilots.

The Army is older than the country it serves: Army: 1775, U.S.: Jul. 4, 1776.

The Army is the country's second-largest employer, behind Walmart.

More presidents have served in the Army than any other branch; 26 out of 45. This includes Presidents George Washington, both George H.W. Bush and George Bush, and Theodore Roosevelt.

