Facts about the U.S. Army: A history of valor, bravery, and combat

Today is the 243rd Birthday of the U.S. Army. These Americans have been serving and protecting us for over two centuries.

Click HERE for a timeline of the Army's history.

    

Facts about the Army:

  • Today, the Army is made up of more than 700,000 soldiers, according to goarmy.com
  • Army soldiers can be doctors, lawyers, engineers, electricians, computer programmers, and helicopter pilots. 
  • The Army is older than the country it serves: Army: 1775, U.S.: Jul. 4, 1776.
  • The Army is the country's second-largest employer, behind Walmart
  • More presidents have served in the Army than any other branch; 26 out of 45. This includes Presidents George Washington, both George H.W. Bush and George Bush, and Theodore Roosevelt.  

For more information on the U.S. Army visit goarmy.com.

