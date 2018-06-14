Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: June, 13, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: June, 13, 2018

By Kathy Del Hoyo, Producer
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Danny Lynn Johnson, 30, Oberlin: Direct contempt of court. 

Jason Andrew Picard, 40, Sulphur: Parole violation. 

Lashana Deshay Anderson, 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana. 

Veronica Renee Camden, 48, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer. 

Demarico Ladell White, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana. 

Tyler Glenn Berry King, 22, Sulphur: Probation violation. 

Brody Chase Boyer, 29, Domestic abuse battery. 

Irving Melancon, 50, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass, resisting an officer, simple battery, battery of a police officer, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, disturbing the peace. 

Kelly Ann McGee, 30, Kountze, TX: Direct contempt of court. 

Gilbert Joseph Alvarez, 57, Port Arthur, TX: Prohibited acts, possession of a controlled dangerous substance. 

Johnnric Legale Gillie, 26, Lake Charles: Partial reimbursement by indigents, prohibited acts. 

Jerome Carlin, 49, Hayes: Aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of weapons. Bond: $50,000

Aaron Daniel Perry, 20, Westlake: Criminal trespass, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling. 

Gary Alan III Jones, 35, Dequincy: Indecent behavior with juveniles. 

Keilyn Deshawn Williams, 19, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms. 
 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Concerns loom over state cuts to elderly services

    Concerns loom over state cuts to elderly services

    Thursday, June 14 2018 7:47 PM EDT2018-06-14 23:47:51 GMT

    looming state budget cuts have some agencies predicting dire consequences for some of the state's more vulnerable citizens.                 senior centers and prescription drug discounts are two programs that could suffer. the lake Charles senior center is a huge part of the lives of the older adults who come here.  they come here for many reasons from a social life to exercise. Emily Hider:  &qu...

    More >>

    looming state budget cuts have some agencies predicting dire consequences for some of the state's more vulnerable citizens.                 senior centers and prescription drug discounts are two programs that could suffer. the lake Charles senior center is a huge part of the lives of the older adults who come here.  they come here for many reasons from a social life to exercise. Emily Hider:  &qu...

    More >>

  • Man charged with first-degree rape, indecent behavior with juvenile

    Man charged with first-degree rape, indecent behavior with juvenile

    Thursday, June 14 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-06-14 23:41:47 GMT
    Eddie Lee O'brien (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)Eddie Lee O'brien (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
    Eddie Lee O'brien (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)Eddie Lee O'brien (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)

    A grand jury in Calcasieu Parish returned a sex crimes indictment against a 23-year-old man. Eddie Lee O'brien faces charges of first-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile. The charges revolve around a May 6 incident involving a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old, according to the offense report. O'brien was arrested the same day.

    More >>

    A grand jury in Calcasieu Parish returned a sex crimes indictment against a 23-year-old man. Eddie Lee O'brien faces charges of first-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile. The charges revolve around a May 6 incident involving a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old, according to the offense report. O'brien was arrested the same day.

    More >>

  • Facts about the U.S. Army: A history of valor, bravery, and combat

    Facts about the U.S. Army: A history of valor, bravery, and combat

    Thursday, June 14 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-06-14 23:28:46 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Today is the 243rd Birthday of the U.S. Army. These Americans have been serving and protecting us for over two centuries. 

    More >>

    Today is the 243rd Birthday of the U.S. Army. These Americans have been serving and protecting us for over two centuries. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly