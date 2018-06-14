McNeese offering opportunities for kids to keep learning this su - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese offering opportunities for kids to keep learning this summer

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

McNeese State University is hosting its annual Kids College summer camp, including programs ranging from engineering to nature.

The "STEAM Adventure" program will run through August 10, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every week day.

Students will be able to pick the weeks they attend based on the topic, or sign up for the whole program.

You can find more information at www.mcneese.edu/leisure or by calling 337-475-5616.

May Gray, coordinator of Leisure Learning at McNeese, joined 7News Sunrise to share some of the benefits of getting involved in the camp.

