VPSO to update cold case investigation

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is holding a news conference to discuss a missing person cold case. 

25-year-old Bambi Brantley was reported missing by her brother in October of 1986. Police believe she disappeared from her home in the Tower trailer park on Highway 8 West.

The sheriff's office announced in March, the case was being reopened by their cold case investigative team.

Brantley's family is traveling from various parts of the U.S. to be at the news conference at 2:00 p.m., Friday.

We'll have more on this story as it becomes available. 

