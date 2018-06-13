Louisiana DOTD updates on Vernon Lake Dam

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is providing new updates on the Vernon Lake Dam.



The dam remains stable at this time. The water level in the lake will be maintained near the current lowered water level for the period of time necessary to repair the dam to its pre-storm condition. The management gate will be operated to maintain the lake level as close to the current level as possible. However, the lake water levels will fluctuate during this period of time due to rainfall events and the limited capacity of the management gate to remove the runoff. It may also be necessary to lower the lake water level below the current levels at times when tropical weather conditions are forecast for the area.



The time frame to affect the necessary repairs to the dam will extend into the summer of 2019. It is anticipated the contract to repair the dam will let in the winter of 2018 with construction beginning in the spring of 2019 and completed in the summer of 2019.



Anacoco Lake which is located downstream of Vernon Lake is near pool stage. The intent for Anacoco Lake is to keep the management gate closed and the lake near pool stage throughout this process.



