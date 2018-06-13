DERIDDER POLICE: Looking for owner of 'suspicious herb'

A suspicious herb has the DeRidder Police Department on high alert to find the owner.

The jar holding "some type of suspicious herb" was found on High School Drive in DeRidder.

The department is asking the owner to show up in gray sweatpants, a white t-shirt, and tennis shoes without any laces. The owner is also advised to bring an extra pair of underwear and socks in a plastic grocery bag.

Here's the best part - once you claim the item, the DeRidder Police Department promises a free ride in a police car, and room and board for possibly six months - with meals included!

