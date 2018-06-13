Astros sign 2018 first-round draft pick Seth Beer

The Houston Astros have signed 2018 first-round MLB Draft selection OF Seth Beer today. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The announcement was made by Astros Assistant General Manager, Player Acquisition, Mike Elias.

“Seth Beer has been college baseball’s premier slugger for the past three years; his resume speaks for itself,” said Elias. “We feel his productivity will translate well to the professional game and see him as a potential impact bat for our lineup. We are delighted to add Seth to what is already one of baseball’s strongest farm systems.”

The Astros drafted the 21-year-old junior out of Clemson University with the 28th overall pick in the draft. In 2018, Beer hit .301 (68x226) with 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 54 RBI while posting a 1.098 OPS (.642 SLG/.456 OBP) in 63 games for the Tigers. He walked 54 times, compared to just 36 strikeouts this season.

For the past three seasons (2016-18), Beer has been one of the top hitters in the nation, displaying considerable power and outstanding patience. He combined for 56 home runs and 180 walks while striking out just 98 times. In 2016, his first season on campus, Beer had a historic season, becoming the first freshman ever to win the prestigious Dick Howser Trophy after hitting .369 with 18 HR, 70 RBI and 62 walks while striking out just 27 times (1.235 OPS). Beer won several other awards that season, including ACC Player of the Year and All-American honors.

Beer had another stellar season as a sophomore in 2017, hitting .298 with 16 HR, 53 RBI and 64 walks with just 35 strikeouts (1.084 OPS). That summer, he was selected to play for the USA Collegiate National Team.

Copyright KPLC 2018. All rights reserved.