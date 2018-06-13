High-speed chase ends in motorcycle crash

A high-speed police chase started in Sulphur and ended with a motorcyclist crashing in Vinton, according to Sulphur officials.

The chase began just before 10 am on Wednesday at the intersection of Willow Avenue and Napoleon Street when officers tried to stop a motorcycle for traffic violations, Sulphur Police Chief Lews Coats says. Instead, the motorcyclist refused to stop and sped away at speeds reaching 120 mph.

Coats says the pursuit traveled west on Interstate 10, crossing into both the east and westbound lanes and ending when police say the motorcyclist crashed in Vinton at the intersection of Mack Road and US 90.

The motorcyclist, 27-year-old Kody Wiedl, was transported to West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital for a checkup, then taken to the Sulphur City Jail where charges are still pending.

