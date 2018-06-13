Astros sign six players from 2018 MLB Draft class

HOUSTON, TX - The Houston Astros have signed six players who were selected in the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft. Those players include shortstopJeremy Peña (3rd round), right-handed pitcher Cody Deason (5th round) and right-handed pitcher Austin Hansen (8th round), who were all selected within the top 10 rounds of the 2018 draft. Terms of the contracts were not disclosed. The official announcement was made by Astros Assistant General Manager of Player Acquisition Mike Elias.

Peña, 20, was the Astros highest selection to sign today, as he was taken with the 102nd overall pick in the third round of the draft. A natural shortstop, Peña started every game during his three-year collegiate career at the University of Maine. In his junior season of 2018, Peña hit .311 (66x212) with 19 extra-base hits and a .865 OPS. Peña is the son of Gerónimo Peña, who played parts of seven Major League seasons with St. Louis (1990-95) and Cleveland (1996).

Deason, 22, posted a 6-5 record and a 2.87 ERA (29ER/91IP) in 14 starts as the Friday night starter for the University of Arizona this season. He was a All-Pac 12 Honorable Mention selection in what was his junior year of 2018.

Hansen, 21, posted nine saves with a 3.29 ERA (14ER/38.1IP) in 34 appearances for the University of Oklahoma this season. He finished his season ranking ninth in the NCAA in appearances and was named an All-Big 12 First Team selection.

Rounding out the Astros signings today were right-handed pitcher Mark Moclair (12th round), catcher Juan Paulino (27th round) and right-handed pitcherLayne Henderson (30th round).

These are the first six of the Astros 40 selections from the 2018 draft to sign with Houston.

Signed Draft Picks from the Astros 2018 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft

Rnd (Pick) Player School Ht/Wt Date Signed

3 (102) SS Jeremy Peña University of Maine 6-0/180 6/13

5 (162) RHP Cody Deason University of Arizona 6-4/205 6/13

8 (252) RHP Austin Hansen University of Oklahoma 6-0/195 6/13

12 (372) RHP Mark Moclair University of Tampa 6-2/205 6/13

27 (822) C Juan Paulino Western Oklahoma State College 5-11/192 6/13

30 (912) RHP Layne Henderson Azusa Pacific University 6-4/200 6/13

