Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: June, 11, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: June, 11, 2018

By Kathy Del Hoyo, Producer
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Jacob Derrell Goings, 24, Westlake: Simple Burglary, theft. Bond: $25,000

Edward James Washington Jr., 49, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $15,000

Matthew Garrett Genova Sr., 35, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Jonathan James Tyler Harris, 25, Lake Charles: Three counts of direct contempt of court.

Derek Todd Williams, 48, Vidor, TX: Possession of narcotics, prohibited acts, obstruction of justice. Bond: $15,000

Teryn Jenel Vital, 29, Iowa: In State detainer.

Randy Jefferson Brown, 35, Allen, TX: Operating while intoxicated, careless operation, operating a vehicle while under a suspension, operating a vehicle while license is suspended, ignition interlock devices.

Timothy Melvin McLin, 38, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks. Bond: $500

David Charles Smith, 27, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.

Roberta Cedillo, 43, Sulphur: Simple assault, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, resisting an officer.

Rogers Bill Thomas, 38, Ville Platte: Possession of marijuana, money laundering, possession of narcotics, prohibited acts.

Warren Scott Hilliard, 25, Lake Charles: In state detainer, probation violation.

Serenity Faith Davenport, 38, Abbeville: Possession of narcotics, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts.

Marilyn Elaine Clavier, 53, Sulphur: Prohibited acts, operating while intoxicated, reckless operating, operating a vehicle while license is suspended.

Michael Ledell Derrick, 50, Westlake: Theft.

Eric Dale Roussel, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts.

Wilson Peter Young, 59, Iowa: Criminal trespass. Bond: $1,500

Shannon Dawayne Nelson, 43, Lake Charles: Partial reimbursement by indigents, theft, first degree robbery, resisting an officer, in state detainer.

