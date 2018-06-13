Southwest Louisiana arrest report: June 12, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana arrest report: June 12, 2018

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Jesus Alexander Vela, 32, Gautier, MS: Out-of-state detainer.

Jasmine Akili Fontenot, 17, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery. Bond: $5,000.

Brandi Michelle Vidrine, 37, Dequincy: Possession of drugs, stop lamps and turn signals, drug paraphernalia, expired drivers license.

Mark Daniel Brockman, Sr., 43, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Terry Lynn Brewer, Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Donovan Pear Vince, 33, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, produce or manufacture; contraband; domestic abuse battery; simple criminal damage to property. Bond: $6,500.

Diamond Nicole Robinson, 29, Lake Charles: ARDC detainer.

Bryan Keith Michl, 18, Orange, TX: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

Tyler Kirby Forbus, 24, Zachary: Probation violation.

Derrick Parnell Lastie, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia.

Darrius J. Hall, 23, Lake Charles: Careless operation, criminal trespass.

Aaron Damone Ware, 33, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Rigina R. Meche, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia.

Ivan Villa, 22, Splendora, TX: Reckless operation. Bond: $1,000.

Justin Craig Manning, 28, Lake Charles: Theft, identity theft. Bond: $3,500.

Robert Lee Ellender, 36, Colfax: Simple robbery, drug paraphernalia, monetary instrument abuse.

Mitzi Anne Gunter, 37, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Bond: $25,000.

Michael Dean Mullen, 24, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, probation violation.

Chelsey Marie Dean, 25, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Bond: $5,000.

Kaynan Montae Deshotel, 21, Jennings: Direct contempt of court.

Shaun Gabriel Daigle, 39, Sulphur: Federal detainer.

Victor Dwayne Jordan, 34, Iota: Domestic abuse battery, direct contempt of court.

George Scott Haines, Jr., 51, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia.

Marquee Amante Lavergne, 24, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, possession of marijuana.

Donald Woodferd Johnson, 40, Starks: Criminal trespass, theft. Bond: $11,000.

Charles Adam Monceaux, Jr., 45, Dequincy: Simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property, theft.

Tessie Renee Miller, 43, Lake Charles: Simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property, theft, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia.

Cass Edward Pitre, 28, Ragley: Unlawful presence of a sex offender, failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.

Victoria Faith Erbelding, 24, Cameron: Simple burglary, theft, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs, illegal carrying of weapons, obstruction of justice, probation detainer. Bond: $23,500.

Billy Wayne Cobb, 48, Leesville: Revocation of parole, instate detainer.

Dominic Joseph Thomas, 33, Beaumont, TX: Theft.

Sean Robert Griffiths, 36, Houston, TX: Possession of drugs, illegal possession of stolen things.

Nicholas Michael Doudican, 23, La Porte, TX: Illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Joseph Nathaniel Moon, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, contraband.

Tamesha Unigue Morgan, 18, Port Arthur, TX: Failure to report the commission of certain felonies, obstruction of justice.

Ronald Joseph Guillory, 44, Starks: Direct contempt of court.

Earnest John Cheatam, 57, New Orleans: Instate detainer.

James Frances Corkern, 46, Iowa: Possession of drugs, probation detainer, instate detainer.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

