Lake Charles chef competing for best in Louisiana

Chefs from all over the state will battle against each other to see who will take home the title of top seafood chef.

Lake Charles' own Chef Justin East will be competing in the 2018 King of Louisiana Seafood in Lafayette on June 19.

East grew up in Hackberry and attended the culinary school at SOWELA Technical Community College.

He currently is the Executive Chef at Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse at the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles.

East will battle it out in front of a live audience and a panel of judges to be crowned the 2018 King of Louisiana Seafood.

Each competitor will create a dish that best uses the seafood of Louisiana, and will be scored on presentation, creativity, composition, craftsmanship, and flavor.

To find out more about Chef East and his accomplishments, click HERE, or for more information on Vic & Anthony's Steakhouse, visit their website.

The winner of next week’s competition will represent the entire state of Louisiana in the Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans in August.

