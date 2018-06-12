Sulphur Mayor makes city appointments

At Monday night's meeting of the Sulphur City Council, Mayor Mike Danahay made his first appointments in his new role leading the city.

The following were appointed to each position:

Lewis Coats, Chief of Police

Dan Selph, Fire Chief

Connie Deville, Director of Human Resources

Jennifer Thorn, Director of Finance

Randy Chiasson, Interim Director of Public Works

Keith Berry, Director of Inspections, Permits, Licensing, and Ordinance Enforcement

Jennifer Montgomery, Director of Information Technology

Cade R. Cole, City Attorney

Jennifer Tramonte Page, Assistant City Attorney/City Prosecutor

Billy Loftin and Greg Balfour, retained as Assistant City Attorneys for specially assigned cases and projects

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.