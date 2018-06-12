7-in-Seven countdown: Top McNeese matchups in 2018

We are just seven weeks away from KPLC's coverage of TDL: Two-A-Days and starting June 18, KPLC will bring you the 7-in-Seven countdown.

Countdowns will include topics from McNeese to high school football. A new countdown each week, beginning every Monday.

We start the countdown with the top-seven matchups for McNeese this upcoming season.

7. Northwestern State, November 1

The Cowboys' matchup with the Demons is usually a close game that the Pokes win thanks to a sizable early lead or a late game-clinching score to put it out of reach. Thanks to that formula, McNeese has built an impressive 13 game winning streak over Northwestern State that dates back to 2004.

NSU will enter the game with a familiar face on the sideline, as the Demons promoted defensive coordinator Brad Laird to head coach this offseason. Laird was the school's defensive coordinator the last time NSU beat McNeese.

The Demons are switching to a high-tempo offense run by offensive coordinator Brad Smiley. Laird and company hope to improve on an offense that ranked sixth in scoring (22.7) and seventh in total offense (364.2) in 2017. Northwestern returns four starters, including a solid core on the offensive line. Senior quarterback Clay Holgorsen (1240 yards, nine TD) returns, but Shelton Eppler is expected to compete for the job. Eppler played under Smiley at Trinity Valley C.C. NSU also boasts former LSU Tiger Jazz Ferguson (6'5") on the receiving core.

Defensively, there isn't anywhere to go but up for NSU. In 2017, the Demons allowed 364.2 yards and 31.5 points per game. NSU should be improved on this side of the ball with five starters returning. Pass rusher Obinna Iheoma (7 sacks) leads the way.

There are lots of unknowns about the 2018 Demons, and this is one that could be even more hyped if NSU clicks under its new coaching staff.

6. Stephen F. Austin, September 29

McNeese got it's revenge on Stephen F. Austin a season ago by beating the 'Jacks, 35-0 in Nacogdoches. McNeese and SFA have rotated wins in this series since 2013.

This Southland Rivalry got a lot more interesting on May 31 when SFA announced Ryan Ivey as its athletic director. From 2007 until 2013, Ivey was a member of the McNeese athletics staff. You can bet he'll give all the tools he can to the 'Jacks in order to win the SLC and beat his former employer.

On the field, the 'Jacks are coming off a 4-7 record and a third straight losing season. The Lumberjacks return a total of 23 starters from last season, including 11 with starting experience on the offensive side of the ball and nine on defense.

Offensively, SLC second-team receiver Tamrick Pace (645 yards, five touchdowns) returns, along with leading passer junior quarterback Jake Blumrick (1654 yards, eight touchdowns). The experience is there for SFA to improve on its disappointing offense in 2017. The 'Jacks ranked ninth in the league in scoring (19.6) and total offense (330.6 yards).

SFA looks to be a better defensive unit with defensive tackle Lamont Alexander (45 tackles, 2.5 sacks) and defensive back Alize Ward (75 tackles, four interceptions) returning. SFA improved dramatically on defense from 2016 to 2017 and the 'Jacks hope to do that again.

The motivation is now in favor of SFA to pull the upset. Another strike against the Pokes is that this game comes after their trip to BYU. McNeese should be favored nonetheless.

UPDATE: As of June 19, SFA coach Clint Conque is suspended pending an investigation into alleged violations of university policy. The investigation is expected to take several weeks. SFA has named Jeff Byrd as its interim head football coach. The Countdown was created before the news broke.

