Ward 3 Marshal explains $442,828 income for 2017

Ward 3 Marshal Joey Alcede saw his income more than double in 2017, approaching nearly a half million dollars. But the huge increase is said to be a one-time thing.

The President of the United States salary is $400,000, so it's hard to imagine that the Ward 3 Lake Charles Marshal would get $442,828.

But that's what Marshal Joey Alcede shows on his financial disclosure report to the Louisiana Board of Ethics in 2017. His 2016 report shows his salary was $187,607.

To look up the financial disclosure reports of other officials visit the La. Ethics Administration Program.

It turns out, most of the increase is from vehicle repossession fees that went to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office instead of the marshal for a number of years.

"A little over a year ago we discovered that some of the revenues that were supposed to be paid to the Marshal's Office as part of my commissions and fees for vehicle seizures were inadvertently being sent to the sheriff's office and collected there," Alcede said. "So, we met with the sheriff and went over the papers and we agreed that those fees were supposed to come to my office."

Sheriff Tony Mancuso confirms that it was settled:

"I think we paid the marshal somewhere around $170,000," said Mancuso.

Mancuso used to be Ward 3 Marshal and admits it's a good living.

"I know when I became sheriff I took about a thirty- to forty-thousand dollar pay cut to become sheriff," said Mancuso.

The marshal's pay is based on fees and commissions for duties - from serving papers to evictions and wage garnishment payments.

"You also got a percentage and I think it was six percent on every garnishment collection that you collected," said Mancuso.

Alcede says he gives some of his yearly income to supplement his employees' pay.

"I went to the legislature to get a law passed so I could give some of my salary to my people without having to pay the taxes on it," said Alcede.

Though his 2017 pay more than doubled, Alcede says there's nothing improper or illegal.

"I don't set the fees, they're set by the legislature," he said. "It just so happens, because of the work we generate here, it is a lot of money."

And he says his audits are clean: 2016 2015

Alcede retires at the end of the year after a new marshal is elected.

He says the new marshal can expect to make around $200,000 per year.

Alcede also gets $46,467 retirement from the Calcasieu Sheriff's Department where he worked before becoming marshal.

His financial disclosure reports show in 2016 he also received $14,859 from the City of Lake Charles for his marshal duties.

