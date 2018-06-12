Two sentenced for possessing meth disguised as Mexican candy - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Two sentenced for possessing meth disguised as Mexican candy

(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Two men arrested in Lake Charles for possession of 4 pounds of methamphetamine packaged as Mexican candy, were sentenced Monday, according to U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph. 

Javier Munoz, 51, Vineland, New Jersey, was sentenced to 165 months in prison and five years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute, said Joseph. 

Beljavier Rodriguez, 26, Bradenton, Florida, was sentenced to 48 months in prison and three years of supervised release on one count of interstate travel in aid of racketeering, according to Joseph.

The U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Louisiana, said that Munoz and Rodriguez were stopped for speeding on I-10 eastbound when a Lake Charles police officer searched the car and found a secret compartment underneath the car that contained the drugs.

The bags appeared to be professionally printed bags of Mexican candy. Within the bags were 21 individually wrapped bags containing methamphetamine that weighed a total of about 4 pounds.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy Father’s Day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy Father’s Day

    Saturday, June 16 2018 4:27 PM EDT2018-06-16 20:27:27 GMT

    Through the rest of the day today expect a typical summer time afternoon. A chance for a stray afternoon shower is possible.  As the sun sets those rain chances begin to diminish leaving us warm and humid through our Saturday night. For Father’s Day there is still disagreements between the models, but I have left the rain chances at 80%. 

    More >>

    Through the rest of the day today expect a typical summer time afternoon. A chance for a stray afternoon shower is possible.  As the sun sets those rain chances begin to diminish leaving us warm and humid through our Saturday night. For Father’s Day there is still disagreements between the models, but I have left the rain chances at 80%. 

    More >>

  • Car crashes into DeRidder store, causes fire

    Car crashes into DeRidder store, causes fire

    Saturday, June 16 2018 3:42 PM EDT2018-06-16 19:42:11 GMT
    (Source: DeRidder Police Department)(Source: DeRidder Police Department)

    A liquor store caught on fire in DeRidder Saturday after a car crashed into the building, according to DeRidder Police Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy.

    Rudy says at approximately 12:20, a vehicle driven by a 68-year-old woman jumped a curb and crashed through the store window and door after she stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake. The vehicle struck an interior pole, causing the vehicle and building to catch on fire

    More >>

    A liquor store caught on fire in DeRidder Saturday after a car crashed into the building, according to DeRidder Police Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy.

    Rudy says at approximately 12:20, a vehicle driven by a 68-year-old woman jumped a curb and crashed through the store window and door after she stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake. The vehicle struck an interior pole, causing the vehicle and building to catch on fire

    More >>

  • Bill Curl, longtime Superdome spokesman, dead at 77

    Bill Curl, longtime Superdome spokesman, dead at 77

    Saturday, June 16 2018 9:50 AM EDT2018-06-16 13:50:06 GMT
    Bill Curl (Source: NOLA.com)Bill Curl (Source: NOLA.com)

    The color-changing lights that usually illuminate the Superdome in New Orleans were to remain dark Friday night in memory of the man who spent more than three decades as the venue's spokesman.

    More >>

    The color-changing lights that usually illuminate the Superdome in New Orleans were to remain dark Friday night in memory of the man who spent more than three decades as the venue's spokesman.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly