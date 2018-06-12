Two sentenced for possessing meth disguised as Mexican candy

Two men arrested in Lake Charles for possession of 4 pounds of methamphetamine packaged as Mexican candy, were sentenced Monday, according to U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph.

Javier Munoz, 51, Vineland, New Jersey, was sentenced to 165 months in prison and five years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute, said Joseph.

Beljavier Rodriguez, 26, Bradenton, Florida, was sentenced to 48 months in prison and three years of supervised release on one count of interstate travel in aid of racketeering, according to Joseph.

The U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Louisiana, said that Munoz and Rodriguez were stopped for speeding on I-10 eastbound when a Lake Charles police officer searched the car and found a secret compartment underneath the car that contained the drugs.

The bags appeared to be professionally printed bags of Mexican candy. Within the bags were 21 individually wrapped bags containing methamphetamine that weighed a total of about 4 pounds.

