Lake Charles calls for Fourth of July Parade entries

The City of Lake Charles is calling for entries into the Fourth of July Red White Blue & You Parade.

Entry forms are now being accepted for parade units including floats, marching units, vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles and golf carts. From organizations and businesses to the neighborhood kids, the city says all are welcome to join the fun. Parade units are invited to decorate in red, white, and blue star-spangled decorations to add to the patriotic spirit of the parade.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m.on Wednesday, July 4 and will roll on Ryan Street from Mill Street to Dr. Michael DeBakey Drive.

For a parade entry form and rules, you're asked to visit www.cityoflakecharles.com or email katie.harrington@cityoflc.us. You can also call 337-491-1382.

